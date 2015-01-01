Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Recent meta-analyses of motivational interviewing (MI) for reducing risky alcohol use in young people have reported modest effects. Few studies have targeted individual patient factors to increase MI effectiveness. This study determined if MI enhanced with individualised personality-specific coping skills training (QuikFix) was more efficacious than standard MI or an Assessment Feedback/Information (AF/I) control among young people with alcohol-related injuries or illnesses.



DESIGN: Single-centre, single-blind, three-group superiority randomized controlled trial with 1-, 3-, 6- and 12-month follow ups SETTING: Telephone-intervention, Brisbane, Australia PARTICIPANTS: 398 young people (16-25 years; Mage=20.30 years, SD=2.12; 54% female) with alcohol-related injuries and/or illnesses were recruited from an emergency department (ED) or rest/recovery service (RRS).



MEASURES: The primary outcome was total standard (10 grams ethanol) drinks in the past month (Timeline Followback, TLFB) at 12 months (primary timepoint). Secondary outcomes were total drinking days and standard drinks per drinking day (TLFB) in the past month and the frequency of alcohol-related problems in the past 3 months (Rutgers Alcohol Problem Index).



INTERVENTIONS: Young people were randomized to two sessions of QuikFix enhanced with individualised personality-specific coping skills training (n=132), two sessions of MI (n=136) or one session of AF/I (n = 130), all delivered by telehealth.



FINDINGS: QuikFix resulted in greater reductions (all p< 0.0017) in the primary outcome of total standard drinks (M=19.50, CI 99.75%=[11.31-27.68]) than both MI (M=32.61, CI 99.75%=[24.82-40.40];Cohen's D=0.40) and AF/I (M=34.12, CI 99.75%=[26.59-41.65];D=0.45) at 12 months (retention n=324/398, 81%). QuikFix had greater reductions on drinking days (M=3.16, CI 99.75%=[2.37-3.96]) than both MI (M=4.53, CI 99.75%=[3.57-5.48];D=0.38) and AF/I (M=4.69, CI 99.75%=[3.73-5.65];D=0.42) and fewer drinks per drinking day (M=5.02, CI 99.75%=[3.71-6.33]) than AF/I (M=7.15, CI 99.75%=[5.93-8.38;D=0.47) at 12 months.



CONCLUSIONS: Young people with alcohol-related injuries and/or illnesses who attended emergency department and rest/recovery services and received an individualised personality-specific coping skills training intervention (QuikFix) had greater reductions in the amount of alcohol consumed at 12 months compared with those who received motivational interviewing or an assessment feedback/information intervention.

