Abstract

Managed lanes (MLs) have been implemented as a vital strategy for traffic safety and management improvements. Previous studies involving MLs didn't examine the impact of connected vehicles' (CVs) lane configuration on freeway facilities with managed toll lanes. CVs are quickly expanding in the transportation industry and are among the most recent promising developments in traffic and safety engineering. In this study, several scenarios were tested using microscopic traffic simulation to determine the optimal CV lane configuration strategies while taking into consideration the market penetration rate (MPR%) of CVs and traffic conditions (i.e., peak, off-peak). Both safety (i.e., conflict frequency, conflict reduction) and operational (i.e., average speed, average delay) performance measures were included in the analyses. A Negative Binomial model was developed for investigating the factors that affect the safety measures. Tobit models were used to evaluate traffic operation. The results of the safety and operational analyses suggested that an MPR% between 10 % and 30 % was recommended when the CVs were only allowed in MLs. By converting one of the general-purpose lanes (GPLs) to a managed lane, the MPR% could reach 60 %. It was also concluded that restricting CVs to only the CV lane was not recommended. Lastly, the findings suggested that by allowing CVs to use all the lanes in the network (MLs, GPLs and CV lane), the optimal MPR% could reach between 70 % and 100 %. This study has major implications for improving MLs by recommending the optimal CV lane configuration and market penetration rate for each design.

