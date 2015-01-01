|
Kwon CY, Chung SY, Kim JW. Psychosom. Med. 2020; 82(5): 529-531.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychosomatic Society, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
32515927
Abstract
[SafetyLit note (adapted from Wikipedia): Hwabyeong or Hwabyung is a somatization disorder, a mental illness which arises when people are unable to confront their anger as a result of conditions which they perceive to be unfair. Hwabyung refers to the etiology of the disorder rather than its symptoms or apparent characteristics. Hwabyung is similar to Amuk. Hwabyung is known as a culture-bound syndrome.
Language: en