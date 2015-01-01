Abstract

[SafetyLit note (adapted from Wikipedia): Hwabyeong or Hwabyung is a somatization disorder, a mental illness which arises when people are unable to confront their anger as a result of conditions which they perceive to be unfair. Hwabyung refers to the etiology of the disorder rather than its symptoms or apparent characteristics. Hwabyung is similar to Amuk. Hwabyung is known as a culture-bound syndrome.



The word hwabyung is composed of hwa (the Chinese-Korean word for "fire" which can also contextually mean "anger") and byung (the Chinese-Korean word for "syndrome" or "illness"). It may also be called ulhwabyeong (鬱火病), literally "depression anger illness". In one survey, 4.1% of the general population in a rural area in Korea were reported as having hwabyung...]

