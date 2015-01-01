|
Sawano T, Tanaka H, Watanabe D, Ozaki A, Tsukada M, Nishikawa Y, Saito H, Shimada Y, Morita T, Ohira H, Tsubokura M. J. Occup. Health 2020; 62(1): e12123.
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Occupational Health)
32515901
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Limited information exists concerning occupational risks in decontamination work after the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP) accident. Workers involved tend to be migrant workers, face various health risks, and are usually from a low socioeconomic background and generally have difficulty in finding employment. We report a specific case to illustrate the way these workers tend to get injured during working hours and draw attention to the problems arising.
Language: en
socioeconomic status; decontamination worker; environmental health; Fukushima; nuclear disaster; workspace safety