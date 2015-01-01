Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Limited information exists concerning occupational risks in decontamination work after the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP) accident. Workers involved tend to be migrant workers, face various health risks, and are usually from a low socioeconomic background and generally have difficulty in finding employment. We report a specific case to illustrate the way these workers tend to get injured during working hours and draw attention to the problems arising.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 59-year-old Japanese male decontamination worker was referred to our emergency department after a fall while he was working in an Exclusion Zone surrounding the FDNPP. He was blind in his right eye. He was diagnosed with traumatic multiple rib fractures and a tube thoracostomy was performed. He was discharged from hospital after 7 days. Payment has been changed from "occupational accident," which is required to be reported to the Local Labor Standards Office, to "general medical treatment" which is no obligation.



CONCLUSION: Trauma or physical injury of any kind is an occupational hazard for workers, especially those operating in the chaotic and unpredictable environments following any disasters. Companies employing such workers and owners of any facilities or locations in which they may be working are responsible for the safety of their workers. They should provide appropriate training and should comply with all prevailing Employment Laws and follow mandatory safety regulations. If companies and authorities are in breach of any laws, ignore their responsibilities, or jeopardize the health of their workers, they should be held accountable.

