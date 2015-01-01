|
Fairman KA, Early NK. J. Aging Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32515637
OBJECTIVES: Because substance misuse by older adults poses clinical risks and has not been recently assessed, we examined substance use patterns, treatment needs, and service utilization in those evidencing high-risk use.
Language: en
psychological distress; alcohol misuse; substance misuse; illicit drug use; National Survey on Drug Use and Health