Citation
Tsuyuki K, Stockman JK, Knauth D, J Catabay C, He F, Al-Alusi NA, Pilecco FB, Jain S, Barbosa RM. Glob. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32515274
Abstract
We address the limited understanding around the overlap between violence and HIV in Brazil. Data was from two clinic-based samples of HIV-positive (n = 1534) and HIV-negative women (n = 1589) in São Paulo and Porto Alegre. We conducted latent class analysis and identified violence typologies by type of violence, life course timing, frequency, and perpetrator, stratified by city and HIV-status. Overall, HIV-positive women experienced more lifetime physical and sexual violence than HIV-negative women. Twelve unique violence latent classes were identified. In São Paulo, HIV-positive women were likely to have endured physical violence several times (Conditional Probability [CP]: 0.80) by an intimate partner (CP: 0.85), and sexual violence several times (CP: 0.46) by an intimate partner (CP: 0.62). In Porto Alegre, HIV-positive women endured physical violence several times (CP: 0.80) by an intimate partner (CP: 0.70) during childhood/adolescence (CP: 0.48), and sexual violence several times (CP: 0.54) by an intimate partner (CP: 0.60).
Language: en
Keywords
Brazil; violence; gender; HIV; latent class analysis