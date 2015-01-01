SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vaughn MG, AbiNader M, Salas-Wright CP, Holzer K, Oh S, Chang Y. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00952990.2020.1732398

32515239

BACKGROUND: Little is known regarding trends in cannabis use among justice-involved youth. We hypothesize that cannabis use will be higher over time among justice-involved youth who, on average, are more likely to be exposed to and seek out cannabis.

OBJECTIVES: The present study compares trends in cannabis use among justice-involved youth (past year) with youth in the general population age 12-17 who have not been arrested in the past year.

METHODS: Public-use data as part of the 2002-2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), which does not include state-level identifiers, was used. Males constitute 51% of the total sample. Among justice-involved youth, 66.4% were males. We employed logistic regression analyses with survey year as an independent variable and past-year cannabis use as the dependent variable. A series of logistic regressions examined the association between cannabis use and psychosocial and behavioral factors.

RESULTS: The prevalence of past-year cannabis use among justice-involved youth (3.09% of the sample) steadily increased from 54% in 2002 to 58% in 2017 (AOR = 1.018, 95% CI = 1.004-1.034), while the concurrent prevalence of cannabis use among youth with no past year arrests decreased from a high of 14% in 2002 to 12% in 2017 (AOR = 0.993, 95% CI = 0.990-0.997).

CONCLUSION: Study findings suggest that cannabis use is increasing among justice-involved youth.


Cannabis; delinquency; justice-involved youth; drug use

