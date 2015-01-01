|
Klapp ST, Maslovat D. Psychon. Bull. Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Psychonomic Society Publications)
32514798
We consider, in depth, findings from across 6 decades regarding generating a motor response in a simple reaction-time (i.e., delayed response) paradigm. The early results robustly show a response complexity effect whereby the more response elements, the longer the simple reaction time (RT). This effect is puzzling because it indicates that preparation of some aspect of a response cannot be completed prior to the simple RT interval even though a precue had identified the response in advance.
Language: en
Action timing; Cerebellum; Motor control; Response initiation; Response preparation; Simple reaction time