Citation
Pfefferbaum B. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2020; 22(8): e39.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32514785
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This paper traces advances in our knowledge about children's exposure and reactions to terrorist events over the last 25 years, beginning with the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, and offers observations about cross-cutting issues including implications for services.
Language: en
Keywords
Children; Exposure; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Dose-response relationship; Oklahoma City bombing; Terrorist event