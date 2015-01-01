|
Mueller W, Cowie H, Horwell CJ, Baxter PJ, McElvenny D, Booth M, Cherrie JW, Cullinan P, Jarvis D, Ugarte C, Inoue H. Bull. World Health Organ. 2020; 98(5): 362-364.
(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization)
32514202 PMCID
Volcanic eruptions can have far-reach- ing consequences for human health, including injuries, illnesses and deaths. One study estimates that over 270 000 people lost their lives in volcanic epi- sodes between 1600 and 2010, with 600 million people currently living in areas of risk.1 Following an eruption, air quality can be significantly dete- riorated. Since airborne ash and gases from volcanic emissions may affect the respiratory system,2 the public may be concerned over the potential health ef- fects, particularly those most exposed or most vulnerable.3 Studies of the health impacts associated with volcanic haz- ards started with the eruption of Mount St. Helens, United States of America, in 1980. Since then, studies, mainly con- ducted in high-income countries, have identified mostly reversible, short-term respiratory outcomes, with few studies undertaken for chronic outcomes.4
