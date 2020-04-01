Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to determine the psychosocial risk factors that may increase the risk of developing postpartum depression (PPD) symptoms in the antenatal period at postpartum 6-8 weeks.



METHODS: This study was a prospective longitudinal design, in which women completed questionnaire measures both at the third trimester of pregnancy and 6-8 weeks after birth. The present study was conducted in the women's clinic of a Medical Faculty Hospital in the Central Anatolia region of Turkey between March 15 and August 15, 2019. A total of 245 pregnant women in the third trimester were included in the study. Data were collected using a sociodemographic and obstetric data collection form, Pregnancy Psychosocial Health Assessment Scale, Perceived Stress Scale, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale.



RESULTS: Forty-four (18%) of the 245 women had scores above the cut-off point (>13) in EPDS. Being subjected to violence from husband or another male member of the family during pregnancy, having problems in marriage, depression, anxiety, and high levels of perceived stress affect the risk of developing PPD by 55% (χ2 = 101.034, P < 0.001). It was observed that those who scored low on the psychosocial health scale, those who experienced unplanned pregnancy, those with pregnancy that was not wanted by the husband, those who were emotionally abused, and those who experienced a sad event in their families were more sensitive to PPD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychosocial health, perceived stress, and psychosocial risk factors, such as depression and anxiety, during pregnancy are important determinants of postpartum depressive symptoms.

