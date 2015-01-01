Abstract

The study aimed to develop and evaluate a violence prevention program for nursing students to improve communication self-efficacy, problem-focused coping style, emotion-focused coping style, and the ability to cope with violence. Using an eight-session violence prevention program, the study was designed as quasi experimental, with a pretest, posttest, and follow-up assessment with a nonequivalent control group. Nursing students from the fourth year of a university were selected as participants; 22 students were assigned to the experimental group and 23 to the control group. Data analysis included Chi-square, Fisher's exact test, Levene's Test, Mann-Whitney U-test, and repeated measures ANOVA.



RESULTS showed that the experimental group showed significantly higher posttest scores for the problem-focused coping style (F = 20.77, p < 0.001), intra-individual and interaction effects for the emotion-focused coping style (F = 12.03, p < 0.001), and the ability to cope with violence (U = 70, p < 0.001) than the control group. Thus, the workplace violence prevention program was effective for nursing students.

