Jeong Y, Lee K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(11): e4004.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32512930
The study aimed to develop and evaluate a violence prevention program for nursing students to improve communication self-efficacy, problem-focused coping style, emotion-focused coping style, and the ability to cope with violence. Using an eight-session violence prevention program, the study was designed as quasi experimental, with a pretest, posttest, and follow-up assessment with a nonequivalent control group. Nursing students from the fourth year of a university were selected as participants; 22 students were assigned to the experimental group and 23 to the control group. Data analysis included Chi-square, Fisher's exact test, Levene's Test, Mann-Whitney U-test, and repeated measures ANOVA.
Language: en
workplace violence; prevention program; coping style; nursing students