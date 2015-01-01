Abstract

As the interest toward communication-based vehicle safety applications is increasing, the development of secure wireless communication techniques has become an important research area. In this context, the article addresses issues that are related to the use of the visible light communication (VLC) technology in vehicular applications. Thus, it provides an extensive presentation concerning the main challenges and issues that are associated to vehicular VLC applications and of some of the existing VLC solutions. Moreover, the article presents the aspects related to the design and intensive experimental evaluation of a new automotive VLC system. The experimental evaluation performed in indoor and outdoor conditions shows that the proposed system can achieve communication distances up to 50 m and bit error ratio (BER) lower than 10-6, while being exposed to optical and weather perturbations. This article provides important evidence concerning the snowfall effect on middle to long range outdoor VLC, as the proposed VLC system was also evaluated in snowfall conditions. Accordingly, the experimental evaluation showed that snowfall and heavy gust could increase bit error rate by up to 10,000 times. Even so, this article provides encouraging evidence that VLC systems will soon be able to reliably support V2X communications.

