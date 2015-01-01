Abstract

Drastic increases in access to and use of technology among younger children has given rise to concerns about their exposure to cyber forms of bullying and victimization. However, few validated measures exist for accurately capturing younger children's involvement. To this end, the purpose of the present study is to investigate the validity of a cyberbullying and victimization measure. Confirmatory factor analysis was conducted to examine the construct validity of the European Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaire on a sample of 841 3rd through 5th grade students that was previously validated on 7th-10th grade adolescents.



FINDINGS suggest that this measure may adequately capture younger children's exposure to cyber victimization but may be less sensitive to capturing their perpetration of cyber bullying. Study findings also provide some support that cyber bullying may represent a unique form of bullying that is distinct from traditional forms. Implications for social work practice with children and adolescents are discussed in light of the need for accurate and reliable assessment tools for practitioners.

Language: en