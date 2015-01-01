Abstract

Youth in foster care are twice as likely to run away from living situations as compared to those of the same age in the general population. When youth are on the run from a living situation, they are at a high risk for being exposed to abuse and neglect or engaging in criminal behavior. One approach to support youth who run is to identify the function of their behavior and then implement interventions that match the function. The Functional Assessment Interview for Runways (FAIR) is an idiosyncratic assessment tool that seeks to identify the function of runaway behavior specific to youth involved with the foster care system. This article provides a summary of the literature related to runaway behavior, the implications for function based interventions, and instructions for administering the FAIR.

