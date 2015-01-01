Abstract

Utilizing theory to understand youth in the context of their larger environment is of vital importance when assessing youth delinquency risk, and subsequent adjudication service assignment. Using a person-in-environment approach, theories that posit risk factors for delinquency are explored based on individual attributes associated with delinquency, then expand to theories that describe family, peer, and community risk factors, connecting the interrelatedness between the individual and their environment. Theories for services aimed at reducing ongoing delinquency are guided by Carpiano and Daley and begin with the broad ecological framework, then narrow the scope to address mediators between thoughts and actions. A theoretical framework for delinquency risk factors gives us context as to why youth may offend and offers a road map to service providers, while a theoretical framework for services extends the interconnectedness between youth and their environment, and the significance of social learning. Social workers in practice settings are tasked with assessing clients to determine risk factors, develop treatment goals, and link with specialized services. Social workers and agencies should develop assessments and services that are theory driven, and incorporate youth, family, peer, and community components.

Language: en