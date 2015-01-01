Abstract

Resilience is a concept that can be used to bring additional understanding to safety management, to complement traditional approaches. The additional understanding will enable more-informed safety management decisions to be made by operators. This is critical for operations in remote and hash environments. The concepts of resilience, such as robustness and rapidity, can be used to inform safety management decisions. A methodology was presented that uses quantitative techniques of system performance measurement and qualitative understanding of functional execution from the functional resonance analysis method (FRAM) to gain an understanding of these resilience concepts. Examples of robustness and rapidity using this methodology were illustrated, and how they can help operators manage their operation was discussed.

Language: en