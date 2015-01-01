Abstract

The vunerable people to disaster are increasing in remote area. Furthermore, it is difficult to expect prompt external support. Therefore, In these areas, the importance of mutual assistance is high, and efforts such as voluntary disaster prevention organizations are important. In this study, a disaster prevention workshop was conducted for 11 communities in Kunigami village, Okinawa. Workshop conversation was converted to text data. This data was analyzed using a topic model. The analysis results in this model can clarify the concerns of each community. The differences in the interests of each community were clarified. Furthermore, the topic on evacuation is common, and the topic on support for vunerable people is large regional differences.



へき地は災害弱者の増加および迅速な外部支援を期待しづらいため，共助の重要性は高く，特に自主防災組織等の取り組みが重要であると考えられる．本研究ではこのような地区として，沖縄県国頭村11地区を対象に，防災ワークショップを実施した．組織が結成されていない地区においては，地区の関心事からの取り組みが重要であると考え，ワークショップでの発話を用い，トピックモデルによる関心事を明らかにした．さらに，この共通点と相違点や関心の高低の観点で分析した結果，地域差が大きい話題，関心度が高く共通する話題，関心度が小さく類似している話題に類型化することが出来た．津波リスクに対する避難路の話題は共通して関心が高いこと，要配慮者支援については地域差が大きいことなどが示された．

