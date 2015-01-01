|
Citation
|
Chadee D, Williams D, Bachew R. J. Community Appl. Soc. Psychol. 2020; 30(1): 14-30.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The central thesis of this study is that crime victims' emotional distress, influenced by the severity of the offence experienced, impacts their propensity to utilize preventive measures via its influence on perceived risk of victimization and fear of crime. Path analysis was conducted to test a model of these relationships, utilizing data from a crime victimization survey conducted on the Caribbean Island, Trinidad, in 2015.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crime severity; emotional distress; fear of crime; perceived risk of victimization; preventive measures; Trinidad; victimization experience