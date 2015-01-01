Abstract

Resilient safety culture is an organization's psychological, behavioral, and contextual capabilities to anticipate, monitor, respond, and learn in order to manage safety risks and create an ultrasafe organization. This study aims to identify the drivers of resilient safety culture in the construction environment. Data were collected using questionnaires from 78 completed building projects in Vietnam. The structural equation modeling technique was used to analyze the collected data. The results indicate that construction organizations can develop a resilient safety culture by systematically responding to regular threats, irregular threats, and unexampled events in the construction environment. Hazard prevention practice has a positive impact on contextual and behavioral resilience, error management practice has a positive impact on psychological resilience, and mindful organizing practice has a positive impact on contextual resilience. The findings of this study may advance the theories of resilient safety culture by providing insights into the mechanisms by which resilient safety culture can be created in a construction organization. It offers a framework that may guide the design of safety interventions in order to achieve a sustained improvement of safety performance of construction projects.

