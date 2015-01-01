SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bhandari S, Hallowell MR, Van Leaf Boven K, Keith W, Golparvar-Fard M, Gruber J. J. Constr. Eng. Manage. 2020; 146(2): e04019102.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/(ASCE)CO.1943-7862.0001755

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There is emerging evidence that emotional states can influence human decision making under uncertainty. However, it remains unclear if and how emotions influence people' ability to recognize hazards, assess safety risk, and make decisions within an occupational safety context. Literature from construction safety, risk perception, and decision science domains was leveraged to create a conceptual model on the influence of incidental and integral emotions on hazard identification, risk assessment, and decision-making skills. The model was then tested via controlled laboratory experiment where participants (

