Ho EQY, Hong SI, Thang LL, Ong PH, Koh GCH. Journal of Aging and Environment 2020; 34(1): 31-47.
This article aims to examine factors associated with falls in older adults residing in apartments designed with age-friendly features in Singapore. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 925 older adults aged 55 years and older, residing in studio apartments in Singapore. Multivariable backward logistic regression and independent factors associated with falls include older age, cataracts, urinary-tract disorders, general weakness, participation in family gatherings, and functional difficulty in dressing. Interaction effects were found for gender and walking long distances. Environmental factors were not independent factors for falls, although they were associated on bivariate analysis.
age-friendly environments; Aging-in-place; fall prevention; older adults