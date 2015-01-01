Abstract

This article aims to examine factors associated with falls in older adults residing in apartments designed with age-friendly features in Singapore. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 925 older adults aged 55 years and older, residing in studio apartments in Singapore. Multivariable backward logistic regression and independent factors associated with falls include older age, cataracts, urinary-tract disorders, general weakness, participation in family gatherings, and functional difficulty in dressing. Interaction effects were found for gender and walking long distances. Environmental factors were not independent factors for falls, although they were associated on bivariate analysis.



FINDINGS have implications on the importance of age-friendly design setting on fall prevention. Fall prevention efforts should be multidimensional and target modifiable risk factors for falls.

Language: en