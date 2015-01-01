Abstract

In the United States, the older adult population will reach over 70 million by 2030. Impaired function and falls from unsupportive housing result in high healthcare costs. Due to the state of housing, there is a need for home modifications to support older adults. This article reviews the current state of home modifications for this population in the United States. There is a dearth of programs and financial support to provide these interventions. Various initiatives exist, however, the lack of national models results in unmet needs. Replicable, high-quality home modification interventions should be supported to serve older adults.

Language: en