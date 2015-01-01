SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mackintosh S. Journal of Aging and Environment 2020; 34(2): 126-140.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1080/26892618.2020.1743511

Countries with aging populations require people to remain independent for as long as possible to reduce pressures on health and care services. England has an old housing stock, low replacement rates and little specialized housing for older people. There is grant assistance to adapt homes, but resources are restricted and service pathways complex. This article charts the findings of change management projects and national reviews that show that reform is hampered by a lack of robust data about the financial benefits of adaptations. Better evidence is needed to give housing issues greater prominence in health and care planning.


disabled facilities grant; evidence review; Home adaptations; home modifications; housing and health

