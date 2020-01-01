Abstract

Both rural and urban/suburban mental health practitioners are encouraged and sometimes required to use evidence-based practices (EBPs). However, little is known about the body of relevant empirical evidence available to inform effective implementation of EBPs in rural mental health practice. The purpose of this study was to conduct an exploratory systematic review of a sample of current literature describing the testing of psychosocial or behavioral health interventions conducted using a rural sample. A systematic examination of 53 peer-reviewed journals that were published during calendar year 2017 and included the term mental health or behavioral health in their titles was conducted. Selected journals were first systematically reviewed for articles reporting the testing of a psychosocial or behavioral health intervention. The researchers assessed a sample of 183 articles that were determined to report intervention research results and were subsequently assessed for the use of a rural sample. Fewer than 5% (8 of 183) of the included articles identified utilization of a rural population as all or part of the sample. Furthermore, within the 8 included articles, only 2 studies reported findings specific and generalizable to rural practice. The findings of the current study suggest a lack of rural-based mental health outcome research and an urban-centric perspective. The researchers highlight the need for empirical evidence assessing treatment and interventions that are tested and effective within rural community practice. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

