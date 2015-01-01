Abstract

To improve the traffic efficiency of city-wide road networks, we propose a traffic signal control framework that prioritizes the optimal control policies on critical nodes in road networks. In this framework, we first use a data-driven approach to discover the critical nodes. Critical nodes are identified as nodes that would cause a dramatic reduction in the traffic efficiency of the road network if they were to fail. This approach models the dynamic of road networks using a tripartite graph based on the vehicle trajectories and can accurately identify the city-wide critical nodes from a global perspective. Second, for the discovered critical nodes, we introduce a novel traffic signal control approach based on deep reinforcement learning; this approach can learn the optimal policy via constantly interacting with the road network in an iterative mode. We conduct several experiments with a transportation simulator; the results of experiments show that the proposed framework reduces the average delay and travel time compared to the baseline methods.

Language: en