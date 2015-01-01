|
Citation
|
Kruis NE, Wentling RL, Heirigs MH, Ishoy GA. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2020; 45(1): 25-47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recent incidents of mass shootings in schools have raised questions about the availability of "military-style" firearms and need for campus carry policies. Previous research that has measured students' attitudes toward gun control has neglected the Northeastern Region of the United States and failed to include measures of students' knowledge of current firearm legislation in prediction models. Using a sample of 1,518 students enrolled in 3 universities across two regions of the United States (e.g., Northeast and Midwest), the present study expands on prior literature by comparing regional variants in student gun owners, and perceptions of gun legislation.
Language: en