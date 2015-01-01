|
Citation
|
Rossdale SV, Tully RJ, Egan V. J. Forensic Psychol. Res. Pract. 2020; 20(1): 15-52.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This meta-analysis aimed to examine the effectiveness of the Historical Clinical Risk-20 violence management tool for predicting violence in adult female populations. The HCR-20 is a well-known tool which has been predominantly developed and validated on males. To date, there have been no published systematic reviews explicitly explore all generations of the HCR-20 and the predictive validity of the tool for females which encompasses measures of violence, recidivism and settings. Nine electronic databases and reference lists of relevant analyzes were searched. All papers were reviewed with pre-defined inclusion criteria, and quality assessment. Relevant papers were then subject to data extraction and synthesis. The electronic search revealed 1405 papers. After the exclusion process and quality assessment, 12 studies were included in the review. A meta-analysis was conducted using a total of 45 effect sizes assessing the predictive validity of the H, C, R, and Total items for violence and recidivism, followed by a sensitivity analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
females; HCR-20; historical clinical risk; Risk assessment; violence