Cunha O, Braga T, Gomes HS, GonÇalves RA. J. Forensic Psychol. Res. Pract. 2020; 20(3): 241-263.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R) is the gold standard for assessing psychopathy. However, its factorial structure has been subject of debate, and different factor models have been proposed. Furthermore, research has not focused on the PCL-R factorial structure among intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetrators. We analyzed and compared the fit of nine alternative models of PCL-R among a sample of 242 IPV perpetrators.
Language: en
assessment; intimate partner violence perpetrators; PCL-R; psychopathy; validity