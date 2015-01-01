|
Citation
|
Ash KD, Egnoto MJ, Strader SM, Ashley WS, Roueche DB, Klockow-McClain KE, Caplen D, Dickerson M. Weather Clim. Soc. 2020; 12(3): 453-472.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Meteorological Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Southeastern U.S. mobile and manufactured housing (MH) residents are the most tornado-vulnerable subset of the population because of both physical and socioeconomic factors. This study builds upon prior MH resident tornado vulnerability research by statistically and geographically analyzing responses from a survey administered to these residents in the Southeast. Specifically, 257 Alabama and Mississippi MH residents were administered a survey with questions pertaining to their perceived tornado risk and vulnerability, protective action and decision-making, and beliefs about the structural integrity of their homes.
Language: en