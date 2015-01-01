Abstract

Relational victimization can have negative implications for early adolescents; yet, few studies have examined relational victimization among Hispanic early adolescents. This study examined (a) the concurrent associations between relational victimization and depressive symptoms and conduct problems and (b) the moderating roles of three sources of social support (parent, teacher, and peer) in the aforementioned associations. Participants were 189 eleven- to 15-year-old (M = 12.13, SD =.95) Hispanic students.



RESULTS from hierarchical regression analyses indicated that relational victimization was positively associated with both outcomes. Furthermore, parent support buffered the relational victimization-depressive symptoms association, but exacerbated the relational victimization-conduct problems association. Similarly, peer support exacerbated the relational victimization-depressive symptoms association and did not moderate the relational victimization-conduct problems association. Finally, teacher support did not moderate either association.



FINDINGS highlight the complexities of examining various sources of social support, which may not necessarily mitigate Hispanic students' experiences of relational victimization.

