Fernandez A, Loukas A, Golaszewski NM, Batanova M, Pasch KE. Youth Soc. 2020; 52(2): 209-228.
Abstract
Relational victimization can have negative implications for early adolescents; yet, few studies have examined relational victimization among Hispanic early adolescents. This study examined (a) the concurrent associations between relational victimization and depressive symptoms and conduct problems and (b) the moderating roles of three sources of social support (parent, teacher, and peer) in the aforementioned associations. Participants were 189 eleven- to 15-year-old (M = 12.13, SD =.95) Hispanic students.
