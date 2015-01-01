Abstract

Zhang, Q., Espelage, D-J, & Zhang, D. H. (2018). The Priming Effect of Violent Game Play on Aggression Among Adolescents. Youth & Society. Doi: 10.1177/0044118X18770309



Zhang, Q., Espelage, D.L., & Rost, D. H. (2018). Short-term exposure to movie violence and implicit aggression during adolescence. Youth & Society. Doi: 10.1177/0044118X18775846



Several independent researchers contacted the journal with concerns about the accuracy of the data reported in the above-listed manuscripts. We thank Dr. Joe Hilgard of Illinois State University for his time and effort for identifying this issue and bringing it to our attention. After review of the identified discrepancies and completing our own analysis, the editors were convinced that the data discrepancies rendered this manuscript too flawed to correct. We are therefore, retracting the manuscripts as reporting unreliable findings.

Language: en