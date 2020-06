Abstract

Alcohol sales from supermarkets and off-licences in Scotland fell by 4-5% in the year after minimum pricing was introduced, producing further evidence that the policy is reducing consumption.



An analysis by Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow1 compared data on alcohol sales with England and Wales, which do not have minimum unit pricing (MUP). It found that overall sales fell in Scotland, with the biggest reductions occurring among drinks that had been the cheapest before MUP was introduced, such as …

