Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although homosexuality is a subject often addressed by the media, little is said about homosexuality in adolescents who are particularly affected by the question of sexual orientation. This work aims to study the mental health of adolescents who report being exclusively attracted to members of the same sex. We explore the evidence for an association between homosexuality and depression, suicide attempts, and consulting a psychiatrist or a psychologist.



METHODS: We used data from the cross-sectional study "Adolescent Portraits - A Multicenter Epidemiological Survey in Schools in 2013" (CHU Fondation Vallée, Inserm CESP U1018). Data were gathered through the use of an anonymous, self-administered questionnaire (348 questions) given to students between the "4e" and "terminaleschool" years (comparable to the 8th and 12th grade in the U.S. education system) in three contrasting French geographical areas. The risk of depression was measured using the Adolescent Depression Rating Scale (ADRS).



RESULTS: The results reflect the survey responses provided by 15,235 young people. Of these, 1.5 % reported only being attracted to members of the same sex (homosexual group). This group contained twice as many girls as boys. Students who did not report sexual attraction, who reported bisexual attraction, or who did not answer the question were excluded from the results (830 students). In the homosexual group, 24 % presented with depression versus 11.5 % of those attracted exclusively to members of the opposite sex (heterosexual group). There is also a significant difference between sexes: 13.2 % of boys in the homosexual group were depressed compared to 29.3 % of girls in the same group; 6.7 % of boys in the heterosexual group reported being depressed versus 16.1 % of girls in the same group. In the heterosexual group, 10.7 % of respondents reported having already made at least one suicide attempt versus 20.7 % of those in the homosexual group. There was a difference according to sex, since 6.3 % of boys in the heterosexual group had a history of attempted suicide versus 14.9 % of girls in the same group. This gap disappeared completely within the homosexual group, as 21.4 % of boys and 20.4 % of girls had already made at least one suicide attempt at the time of the survey. Depressed adolescents in the homosexual group also reported a higher number of previous suicide attempts than those in the heterosexual group (46.9 % versus 31.6 %). In terms of sex, 25.3 % of depressed boys in the heterosexual group made at least one suicide attempt versus 34.1 % of girls. In the homosexual group, 44.4 % of depressed boys reported having made at least one suicide attempt versus 47.5 % of depressed girls. Adolescents in the homosexual group were significantly more likely to report having consulted a psychiatrist or psychologist than those in the heterosexual group (14.6 % versus 6.5 %), regardless of sex (16.7 % versus 4.7 % for boys; 13.5 % versus 8.2 % for girls). This difference was also found among depressed subjects (26.0 % in the homosexual group versus 15.4 % in the heterosexual group). Sexual activity (having already had sex) was higher in the homosexual group than in the heterosexual group (53.7 % versus 37.5 %), and this difference remained significant after adjusting for age. Fifty percent of the sexually active homosexual respondents reported having engaged in sexual activity of a homosexual nature versus 0.7 % of sexually active heterosexual respondents. In the homosexual group, mental suffering appeared to be more severe among sexually active subjects, in terms of dark thoughts (64 % versus 46 %) and a prior history of attempted suicide (29.3 % versus 10 %), but not in terms of depression (27.9 % versus 18.9 %; NS).



CONCLUSION: Young people who reported being exclusively attracted to members of the same sex presented a higher level of mental distress compared to those who reported being attracted to members of the opposite sex. This was especially the case for boys. These findings led to the identification of risk and protective factors that can inform the development of appropriate preventive measures.

