Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: In our country, there are no series of patients that have described the incidence of the different diseases which cause balance disorders (BD) in primary care. The objective of this study is to calculate the incidence of each disease to propose specific training measures.
Primary care; Atención primaria; Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo; Cerebral small vessel diseases; Drug-related side effects and adverse reactions; Efectos colaterales y reacciones adversas relacionados con fármacos; Enfermedad cerebral de pequeños vasos; Lesiones cerebrales vasculares; Migraña vestibular; Vascular brain injuries; Vértigo posicional paroxismal benigno; Vestibular migraine