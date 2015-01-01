Abstract

Falls in the elderly are one of the main geriatric syndromes and a clear indicator of fragility in the older adult population. This has serious consequences, leading to an increase in disability, institutionalization and death. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to analyze the prevalence of risk of falling and associated factors in a population of 213 non-institutionalised, able older adults with a history of falling in the previous year. We used the following assessment tools: Questionnaire of the WHO for the study of falls in the elderly, Geriatric Depression Scale and Tinetti's Gait and Balance Assessment Tool. Age, using ambulatory assistive devices, polymedication, hospital admission following a fall and depression were significantly associated with risk of falling. In order to prevent fall reoccurrence, community-based fall prevention programs should be implemented.

Language: en