Abstract

Since widespread applications of wireless sensors networks, low-speed traffic positioning based on the received signal strength indicator (RSSI) from personal devices with WiFi broadcasts has attracted considerable attention. This study presents a new range-based localization method for outdoor pedestrian positioning by using the combination of offline RSSI distance estimation and real-time continuous position fitting, which can achieve high-position accuracy in the urban road environment. At the offline stage, the piecewise polynomial regression model (PPRM) is proposed to formulate the Euclidean distance between the targets and WiFi scanners by replacing the common propagation model (PM). The online stage includes three procedures. Firstly, a constant velocity Kalman filter (CVKF) is developed to smooth the real-time RSSI time series and estimate the target-detector distance. Then, a least squares Taylor series expansion (LS-TSE) is developed to calculate the actual 2-dimensional coordinate with the replacement of existing trilateral localization. Thirdly, a trajectory-based technique of the unscented Kalman filter (UKF) is introduced to smooth estimated positioning points. In tests that used field scenarios from Guangzhou, China, the experiments demonstrate that the combined CVKF and PPRM can achieve the highly accurate distance estimator of <1.98 m error with the probability of 90% or larger, which outperforms the existing propagation model. In addition, the online method can achieve average positioning error of 1.67 m with the much better than classical methods.

