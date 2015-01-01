|
Citation
|
Langevin P, Frémont P, Fait P, Dubé MO, Bertrand-Charette M, Roy JS. Med. Sci. Sports Exerc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32520867
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Approximately 25% of people with sport-related concussion (SRC) experiences persistent symptoms. The 2016 Berlin consensus on SRC recommends symptom-limited aerobic exercise as a rehabilitation option for persistent symptoms after concussion. However, this recommendation is based on a limited body of knowledge as there is uncertainty about the effectiveness of such interventions. The objective of this systematic review is to assess the effects of symptom-limited aerobic exercise programs compared to control interventions on symptom intensity in individuals with SRC.
Language: en