Abstract

Elder abuse is a complex public health problem. It is of fundamental importance to ascertain which factors are associated with each specific type of abuse, as a way of enabling the creation of evidence-based public policies. The aim of the present study was to systematically review the literature regarding analytical epidemiological studies of factors associated with elder abuse. Four databases were used for the bibliographic search: Pubmed, Scopus, Web of Science and Lilacs, with no limitations regarding year of publication. Articles were selected by pairs of researchers in two stages: reading of abstracts (3.121) and reading of complete articles (64). The total number of articles selected was 27. The risk of bias was evaluated. The factors associated with general violence were age, sex, marital status, educational level, income, family arrangement, social support, solitude, mental disorder, depression, suicide attempt, dependence on others in daily activities, cognitive function, chronic diseases, alcohol or drug abuse, among others. Elder abuse was found to be a multifactorial and complex phenomenon that should not therefore be viewed in a partial one-dimensional manner, but in such a way as to take into account all dimensions and the interdependence of these.

Language: pt