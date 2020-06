Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify or use alcohol abuse and abuse in the IAMSPE elderly, through the application of AUDIT, socioeconomic characterization of the elderly, and problems associated with drinking and weight, if there is a relationship between depression and alcohol abuse.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional, exploratory, and descriptive study with a quantitative approach. One hundred elderly patients were interviewed to apply a socioeconomic form and to assess alcohol consumption from AUDIT.



RESULTS: correlation between alcohol consumption and female gender (p = 0.021). Most of the participants were between 60 and 79 years old, were female, had a partner, had completed elementary school, had income and selected house, were retired and unemployed.



CONCLUSION: In the present study, we found no correlation between alcohol abuse and depression; Only one correlation was found between male gender and higher alcohol abuse. However, a significant prevalence of moderate use of high alcohol was found (3.9% in women and 21.7% in men), i.e., it poses a risk to the health of the elderly.

Language: en