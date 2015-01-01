Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the relation between space and psychoactive substance use by adolescents.



METHODS: This is a mixed method study conducted with 9th grade students from an elementary school in Divinópolis, Minas Gerais. In the quantitative phase (n=303), the modules for general information, use of beverages and illegal drugs from the National School Health Survey were applied. The qualitative phase (n=18) was dominant and followed the quantitative. Descriptive and associated factor analyses were performed for the quantitative variables. Concerning the qualitative aspects, speeches were analyzed based on social determination.



RESULTS: Not living with parents and having friends that drink were factors associated with a higher probability of drinking by adolescents. The adolescents' sociocultural spaces are related to the use of beverages and their consequences.



CONCLUSION: The adolescents' views regarding the use of psychoactive substances are influenced by the social and geographical space in which they are inserted.

