Abstract

Recent changes to federal legislation created a requirement for states to address the needs of infants with prenatal substance exposure. Understanding clinical outcomes among substance exposed infants prior to these changes is important for establishing a baseline of risk and informing systems-level responses. Using North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas Medicaid data, we examined the incidence of inpatient and outpatient diagnoses for injury, maltreatment, and developmental disorders prior to age 12 months and compared types of diagnoses among substance exposed and unexposed infants. The cumulative incidence of maltreatment (1.2% vs. 0.2%) and developmental disorder (10.7% vs. 1.5%) diagnoses prior to age 12 months was significantly higher among substance exposed compared to unexposed infants. The incidence of injury diagnoses was similar (3.7% vs. 3.4%). We observed differences in types of maltreatment and injury diagnoses. For example, diagnoses for neglect were more common among substance exposed infants while diagnoses for physical abuse were more common among unexposed infants.



RESULTS provide insight for informing monitoring and intervention by medical and public health professionals.

