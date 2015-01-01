SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Durão C, Pedrosa F, Dinis-Oliveira RJ. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12024-020-00271-y

32519317

Fatal poisoning due to butane inhalation has been described in the clinical and forensic literature. We report the first case of a seventy-year-old obese man with a history of sleep apnea and depression, who was found dead in bed after inhaling butane gas through a homemade adaptation of his own continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) face mask. The death scene investigation, autopsy findings and toxicological results are described. The cause of death was suspected to be due to asphyxia through butane inhalation.


Suicide; Asphyxia; Butane; Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP); Forensic autopsy

