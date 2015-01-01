Abstract

The study aims to analyse the relationships between sport spectators' gambling motivation and propensity for violence. Descriptive and relational screening model were used in this study. Study group is composed of 539 volunteers determined via purposeful and convenient sampling. Personal Information Form was prepared by the researchers of the study; and Gambling Motivations Scale and Sport Spectators Aggression and Violence Scale were used to gather the data. For inferential statistics, Pearson Correlation Analysis was conducted to reveal the relationships between some variables and sub-scales of measurement tools. Furthermore, multi variable relations between sub-scales of Gambling Motivation Scale and sub-scales of The Sport Spectator Aggression and Violence Scale were analysed through Canonical Correlation Analysis. The results of correlation analysis show that there is a weak significant positive correlation between both the frequency of sport gambling and gambling motivation, and between the frequency of sport gambling and sport spectators' aggression in all sub scales. In addition, weak significant and positive correlation between both the level of fandom and gambling motivation, and the level of fandom and aggression of spectators was found in all sub-scales. As for the correlation between consuming alcohol before matches and gambling motivation and sport spectators aggression, not consuming alcohol before matches was found significantly high correlated compared to consuming alcohol before matches. In conclusion, it can be said there is a relation between gambling motivation and aggression and propensity for violence. Moreover, it can be thought the fact that the perceived fandom level of gambler sport spectators is high causes the increase in aggression and propensity for violence.

