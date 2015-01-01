Abstract

Quantifying physical activity and estimating the metabolic equivalent of tasks based on inertial measurement units has led to the emergence of multiple methods and data reduction approaches known as physical activity metrics. The present study aims to compare those metrics and reduction approaches based on descriptive and high order statistics. Data were obtained from 147 young healthy subjects wearing inertial measurement units at their wrist or ankle during standing, walking and running, labeled as light, medium or vigorous activities. The research question was, first, if those metrics allowed differentiating between light, moderate, and vigorous physical activities, and, secondly, what was the relationship with the metabolic equivalent of the task performed. The results showed that each metric differentiated the level of activity and presented a high correlation with the metabolic equivalent of the task. However, each metric and data reduction approach demonstrated its specific statistical characteristics related to the localization of the sensors. Our findings also confirm the absolute necessity to detail explicitly all calculus and post processing of metrics in order to quantify the level of activity by inertial measurement units.

Language: en