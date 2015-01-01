Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychological adaptation after cardiac pacemaker implantation is a challenge for patients with mental illness.



CASE PRESENTATION: Here we report a self-harming patient with a psychiatric disorder. A 73-year-old female patient with 16-year coronary heart disease and a 4-year depression was admitted to our hospital for a coma. Two months earlier, the local hospital confirmed that the patient had a second-degree sinoatrial (SA) block (type 2) as well as basal septal hypertrophy with the left ventricular outflow obstruction. Therefore, metoprolol sustained-release tablets 95 mg QD and diltiazem sustained-release tablets 90 mg QD was given as treatment after a pacemaker was implanted. However, the patient had continued complaining about discomfort due to the pacemaker implanted after being discharged from the hospital. Two months later, she attempted to commit suicide by removing her pacemaker and taking 80 sleeping pills. After a series of treatments, the patient improved and was discharged without a pacemaker re-implantation. With continued anti-depression treatment and strengthen family supervision, the patient's condition is stable now.



CONCLUSIONS: A suicide attempt by intentionally removing the permanent pacemaker system was rarely reported. In bradycardia patients with a history of psychological or psychiatric disease, careful evaluation should be done before and after implantation of the pacemaker.

