Citation
Gray NS, Davies H, Snowden RJ. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e896.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32517674 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Common mental disorders are the leading cause of workplace absences. While the reasons for this are multifarious, there is little doubt that stigma related to common mental disorder plays a large role in sickness absence and in poor help-seeking. Frequently both managers and staff are unsure of how to approach and intervene with mental health related problems. We have therefore devised a mental health intervention programme (Prevail) that aims to reduce stigma and to educate staff about evidence-based low intensity psychological interventions. These can be used by the individual, as well as in collaboration with managers via co-production of problem-focussed solutions, with the aim of improving mental health, reducing sickness absence, and increasing workplace productivity.
Language: en
Keywords
Absenteeism; Avoidant coping; Presenteeism; Prevail; Randomised control trial; Self-stigma; Stigma; Work-based intervention