Abstract

Violence against women (VAW) affects pregnancy, birthing, and puerperium. In this sense, domestic violence (DV) or intimate partner violence (IPV) may increase during pregnancy, sexual child abuse may affect the birthing process, and obstetric violence may occur during birthing. Thus, consideration of violence during pregnancy and puerperium is essential to providing optimal care for women. This implies that midwives should be able to identify women affected by VAW. Therefore, this study explored VAW as perceived by midwives in one region of Austria. Interviews with 15 midwives (mean age 38.7 years) were conducted in Tyrol, Austria, between December 2014 and December 2015. Data were analyzed with a modified version of Grounded Theory. The core category "protecting but walking on eggshells" showed the caution with which midwives approached VAW and in particular DV or IPV. Including VAW in midwifery was connected to midwives being active protectors of women in their care. This meant being an intuitive, sensible, guiding, and empowering midwife to the woman. Staying active was necessary to fulfill the protective role also with regard to DV. However, this was influenced by the visibility of the connection between VAW, pregnancy, childbirth, and puerperium. The key to including VAW and particularly DV was midwives' professional role of actively protecting women. Neglecting DV during pregnancy, labor, and puerperium meant further silencing DV, and keeping it hidden. Considering these aspects in planning and implementing actions to prevent VAW is expected to support sustainability and motivation to ask women about all forms of violence during and after pregnancy.

Language: en