SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Serrano-Checa R, Hita-Contreras F, Jiménez-García JD, Achalandabaso-Ochoa A, Aibar-Almazán A, Martínez-Amat A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(11): e4043.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17114043

PMID

32517112

Abstract

Gait, dynamic balance, and functional mobility problems are well-known fall risk factors. Furthermore, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and depression are prevalent among older women. This study aimed to analyze the associations of sleep quality, anxiety, and depression with functional mobility, gait speed, and dynamic balance in community-dwelling postmenopausal women aged ≥ 60 years. A total of 271 women (69.18 ± 5.69 years) participated in this study. Functional mobility (Timed Up-and-Go Test), dynamic balance (3-meter tandem walk test), gait speed (OptoGait® optical detection system), sleep quality (Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index), and anxiety and depression (Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale) were assessed. Our results showed that poor sleep efficiency and the use of sleeping medication were related to decreased gait speed (R2 = 0.072). Poor functional mobility was linked to depression and the use of sleeping medication (R2 = 0.159). Additionally, increased symptoms of anxiety and depression were associated with worsened dynamic balance (R2 = 0.127). In conclusion, poorer sleep quality is associated with slower gait speed and reduced functional mobility, which is also related, along with impaired dynamic balance, to higher levels of anxiety and depression.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; anxiety; dynamic balance; functionality; gait speed; sleep quality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print