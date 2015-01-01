SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Paceley MS, Fish JN, Thomas MMC, Goffnett J. Youth Soc. 2020; 52(3): 427-448.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0044118X19856141

unavailable

Sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth experience high rates of victimization leading to health disparities. Community size and community climate are associated with health outcomes among SGM youth; however, we lack studies that include them as covariates alongside victimization to understand their collective impact on health. This study utilized minority stress theory to understand how community context shapes experiences of victimization and health among SGM youth. SGM youth in one Midwestern U.S. state completed an online survey (n = 201) with measures of physical health, mental health, community context, and victimization. Data were analyzed via multiple regression using a path analysis framework.

RESULTS indicate that perceived climate was associated with mental, but not physical, health; Community size was unrelated to health outcomes. Victimization mediated the association between community climate and mental health.

FINDINGS are discussed in light of current literature and implications for research and practice are shared.


